Arrests made after crowd trouble marred Aston Villa’s game against Young Boys

Police in riot gear were deployed to deal with the disorder
Police in riot gear were deployed to deal with the disorder (Nick Potts/PA)
  • Two people were arrested after away supporters assaulted police officers during Aston Villa's Europa League victory over Swiss club Young Boys at Villa Park.
  • Young Boys fans threw items such as broken seats and coins at Aston Villa players and police, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen being struck on the head.
  • The disorder occurred in the first half of the match, which Aston Villa won 2-1, prompting the deployment of numerous police officers in riot gear.
  • Superintendent Paul Minor condemned the violence, stating it would not be tolerated, and confirmed an investigation is underway, utilising body-worn video and CCTV footage.
  • This incident follows previous fines issued to Young Boys for similar supporter behaviour, including at Manchester City two years ago and Celtic in February.
