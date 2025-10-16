Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans told not to attend Aston Villa game

LIGA EUROPA-SORTEO
LIGA EUROPA-SORTEO (AP)
  • Aston Villa's Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November will not permit away fans.
  • The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) issued the instruction due to safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
  • West Midlands Police advised the SAG, citing public safety concerns outside Villa Park and the ability to manage potential protests.
  • Aston Villa confirmed the decision, stating that the SAG formally advised UEFA and the club that no travelling supporters would be allowed.
  • The club is in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and local authorities, prioritising the safety of supporters and local residents.
