Hundreds of police to be deployed at Aston Villa match with away fans banned

Ed Miliband says Aston not a 'no-go area' for Jews amid Maccabi Tel Aviv fan debate
  • Aston Villa will host Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League with away fans banned following a "high-risk" assessment by West Midlands Police.
  • The decision by Birmingham City’s Safety Advisory Group was influenced by the Israel-Gaza war and previous violent clashes involving Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the ban, with Badenoch calling it a "national disgrace".
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv's chair, Jack Angelides, expressed dismay, suggesting the decision could set a concerning precedent regarding antisemitism.
  • A heightened police presence of over 700 officers, including specialist units, will be deployed around Villa Park, with protests and counter-protests anticipated.
