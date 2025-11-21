England fighting back in first Ashes test against Australia after dismal batting collapse
- England's batting collapsed dramatically in the first Ashes Test in Perth, being bowled out for 172 in under 33 overs after choosing to bat first.
- Mitchell Starc was the main architect of England's downfall, taking a career-best seven wickets for 58 runs.
- Key English batsmen struggled, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root both dismissed for a duck, while Harry Brook scored a rapid 52 and Ollie Pope contributed 46.
- After reaching 160 for five, England lost their last five wickets for just 12 runs.
- But Ben Stokes’s team fought back in reply with the ball, reducing Australia to 31-4, with Brydon Carse taking the key wicket of Australian batter Steve Smith heading into the final hour of day one.