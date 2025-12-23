Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched into England’s drinking during Ashes ‘stag do’ break

The Ashes day five roundup
  • Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, is investigating England’s drinking habits following their humiliating Ashes performance in Australia.
  • The inquiry focuses on reports that a mid-Ashes beach break in Noosa, intended for relaxation, resembled a "stag do" with excessive alcohol consumption.
  • Key stated he has no issue with the break itself but would investigate if players were found to have drunk excessively, deeming it unacceptable for an international team.
  • He emphasised that he does not support a drinking culture within the team and believes excessive alcohol consumption is inappropriate.
  • Key also revealed he previously issued informal warnings to players, including Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, after reports of them drinking before a match in New Zealand.
