Australia without two key players for Ashes opener against England
- Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England due to a hamstring strain.
- Hazlewood's absence follows captain Pat Cummins also being sidelined with back pain, leaving Australia without two key quicks for the Perth opener.
- Initial scans on Hazlewood's hamstring were clear, but follow-up imaging confirmed a muscle strain, preventing him from travelling to Perth.
- Scott Boland is set to deputise for Cummins, while uncapped Brendan Doggett and veteran Michael Neser have been added to the squad as cover.
- England's Mark Wood was cleared of any serious hamstring concerns after experiencing stiffness, and will continue to train for the first Test.