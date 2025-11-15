Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia without two key players for Ashes opener against England

Pat Cummins (left) and Josh Hazlewood (right) will both miss the first Ashes Test
Pat Cummins (left) and Josh Hazlewood (right) will both miss the first Ashes Test (PA Archive)
  • Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England due to a hamstring strain.
  • Hazlewood's absence follows captain Pat Cummins also being sidelined with back pain, leaving Australia without two key quicks for the Perth opener.
  • Initial scans on Hazlewood's hamstring were clear, but follow-up imaging confirmed a muscle strain, preventing him from travelling to Perth.
  • Scott Boland is set to deputise for Cummins, while uncapped Brendan Doggett and veteran Michael Neser have been added to the squad as cover.
  • England's Mark Wood was cleared of any serious hamstring concerns after experiencing stiffness, and will continue to train for the first Test.
