Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ashes chaos as 20 wickets fall on opening day

Travis Head is bowled
Travis Head is bowled (PA Wire)
  • Twenty wickets fell on the opening day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne, with both teams dismissed inside three sessions.
  • Australia were bowled out for 152, with England's Josh Tongue taking a five-wicket haul, before England could only manage 110 in reply.
  • Australia ended day one with a 46-run lead after one over of their second innings, suggesting the match could conclude quickly.
  • Former England cricketers Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan heavily criticised the pitch for offering excessive movement.
  • It was noted that two innings had not been completed on the first day of an Ashes Test since 1909, highlighting the unusual nature of the surface.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in