Impressive Sabalenka powers into fourth straight Australian Open final
- Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final, securing her place in a fourth consecutive final at the tournament.
- Svitolina, playing in her maiden semi-final at the Australian Open, will re-enter the top 10 rankings next week for the first time since 2022.
- Following the stance of Ukrainian players, Svitolina did not shake hands with Belarusian Sabalenka at the match's conclusion, a gesture the crowd was informed about beforehand.
- Sabalenka, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, overcame a hindrance call against her in the first set, which she used as motivation to break serve.
- The world number one demonstrated her dominance, winning five consecutive games in the second set to reach her eighth Grand Slam final overall and fifth in the last six tournaments.
