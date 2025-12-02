Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arvid Lindblad to race in F1 next season after landing Racing Bulls seat

  • Arvid Lindblad, an 18-year-old British driver, has been promoted to an F1 seat with Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, for the 2026 season.
  • Lindblad's promotion follows an impressive performance in Formula Two this year, where he became the competition’s youngest ever race winner.
  • Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko opted for Lindblad over Yuki Tsunoda, who will remain within the Red Bull family as a test and reserve driver.
  • Lindblad, who joined the Red Bull junior team at 13, has a strong karting background and broke records in Formula Three, becoming its youngest winner.
  • He recently completed his first F1 test and participated in a practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix, achieving the sixth-fastest lap.
