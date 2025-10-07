Arsenal Women rue defensive errors as Champions League holders start campaign with defeat
- Arsenal's defence of their Champions League title began with a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon at Meadow Park.
- Alessia Russo gave Arsenal an early lead in the seventh minute with a left-footed strike.
- Lyon's Melchie Dumornay scored twice to turn the game around, capitalising on two individual defensive errors by Arsenal.
- The first error involved goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar's rushed pass, and the second stemmed from Mariona Caldentey losing possession.
- Despite their early lead, Arsenal struggled to create further significant chances, while Lyon remained a constant threat throughout the match.