Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal Women rue defensive errors as Champions League holders start campaign with defeat

Arsenal Women lost 2-1 at home to Lyon
Arsenal Women lost 2-1 at home to Lyon (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Arsenal's defence of their Champions League title began with a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon at Meadow Park.
  • Alessia Russo gave Arsenal an early lead in the seventh minute with a left-footed strike.
  • Lyon's Melchie Dumornay scored twice to turn the game around, capitalising on two individual defensive errors by Arsenal.
  • The first error involved goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar's rushed pass, and the second stemmed from Mariona Caldentey losing possession.
  • Despite their early lead, Arsenal struggled to create further significant chances, while Lyon remained a constant threat throughout the match.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in