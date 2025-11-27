Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal share Leandro Trossard injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

'I have to praise our players' - Arteta hails Arsenal's win over Bayern
  • Leandro Trossard is a doubt for Arsenal's upcoming London derby against Chelsea after limping off during their 3-1 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.
  • Trossard experienced discomfort in his left leg and was substituted before half-time, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming they did not want to take any risks.
  • The injury is a significant blow for Arsenal, as Trossard has been their most productive attacking player this season, contributing five goals and five assists.
  • Noni Madueke replaced Trossard and scored Arsenal's second goal, while Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard also returned from injury during the match.
  • Mikel Arteta is expected to provide a further update on Trossard's condition and the status of other injured players ahead of the Chelsea fixture.
