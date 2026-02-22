Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal manages stunning derby victory against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal only have themselves to blame after Wolves draw
  • Arsenal secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, restoring their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
  • Interim Spurs coach Igor Tudor acknowledged a "big gap" between the teams, with the defeat highlighting Tottenham's struggles and potential relegation concerns.
  • Viktor Gyokeres was the match-winner for Arsenal, while Eberechi Eze delivered an outstanding performance, scoring and dictating play, earning praise from manager Mikel Arteta.
  • Arteta expressed immense pride in his team's resilience and ability to bounce back after the disappointing 2-2 draw against Wolves.
  • The result was seen as highly significant for both the title race and the relegation battle, with Arsenal's confidence soaring and Tottenham facing a "negative spiral".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in