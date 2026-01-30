Mikel Arteta shares fitness update on three key Arsenal stars ahead of Leeds United clash
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on the fitness of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz.
- Timber and Saliba, who were rested due to minor 'niggles' during the midweek Champions League fixture, are now fit for selection.
- Kai Havertz, who scored in his first competitive start in over a year, is also available for the upcoming match against Leeds, though his playing time will be managed.
- With Ricciardo Calafiori also in contention, Arsenal will have an almost fully-fit squad, with only youngster Max Dowman sidelined.
- Arteta dismissed concerns about the team's mentality following a recent defeat, emphasising the club's strong position at the top of the Premier League table.
