Arsenal suffer double injury blow ahead of Brighton game
- Arsenal will be without William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli for their Carabao Cup match against Brighton due to injuries.
- Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that both players will miss the fixture, with Martinelli's return coming too soon for this game.
- Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are fit and available for selection, while Bukayo Saka, who was recently ill, is expected to be fine.
- The Premier League leaders are also missing other senior players, including Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.
- Arteta is likely to rotate his squad for the fourth-round tie, with Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri, and Max Dowman potentially starting.