Arteta pinpoints the one Arsenal strength that is better now than in previous seasons
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed defender Gabriel sustained an "issue" during the match against Atletico Madrid, making his availability for the upcoming fixture uncertain.
- Key players Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard are also expected to remain sidelined for at least another week.
- Arteta expressed satisfaction with the current squad depth, noting it is a stronger position than in previous seasons despite the injuries.
- Arsenal currently leads Manchester City by three points in the league and has set a new defensive record, conceding only 15 goals this season.
- The team is preparing to face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday, following Palace's recent Conference League defeat.