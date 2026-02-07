Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal go nine points clear at top of Premier League with comfortable win

Arteta on Resetting Quickly, Using Momentum & Preparing for the Next Game
  • Arsenal defeated Sunderland 3-0, moving nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
  • Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring for Arsenal with a long-range goal just before half-time.
  • Substitute Viktor Gyokeres scored a second-half brace, netting his first goal six minutes after coming on and adding another in stoppage time.
  • The victory puts significant pressure on rivals Manchester City, who now face a daunting trip to Liverpool.
  • Arsenal's win strengthens their position in the title race, aiming to end their 22-year wait for a league title.
