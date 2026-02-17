Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives fitness update on key defensive duo

Mikel Arteta has played down concerns over the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta has played down concerns over the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has allayed fears over a defensive injury crisis, stating Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White should be available for Wednesday’s match against Wolves.
  • Calafiori was withdrawn from the starting XI just before Sunday's FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic due to an unspecified injury but has since trained.
  • Ben White was forced off during the second half of the same match, experiencing fatigue and tightness in his hamstring.
  • Arteta confirmed that Calafiori is fine and White's issue was primarily fatigue, not a serious injury.
  • Captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz will miss the Wolves fixture but are hopeful to return for this weekend's north London derby.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in