Arsenal end Manchester City’s 13 WSL game winning streak
- Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Women's Super League, ending City's 13-game winning streak.
- Olivia Smith scored the decisive goal for Arsenal in the 17th minute, securing a significant victory for the home side, who are aiming for a top-three finish.
- City forward Vivianne Miedema went close to scoring against her former side after just 11 seconds and had a second-half goal ruled out for a foul on Katie McCabe.
- Chelsea capitalised on City's loss by beating Tottenham 2-0, with goals from Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson.
- Manchester City now have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, Chelsea are now nine points behind the league leaders, while Arsenal are 10 points behind.
