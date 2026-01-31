Arsenal bounce back from shock Man United loss with emphatic win at Leeds
- Arsenal picked up an emphatic 4-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
- The Gunners were looking to bounce back after they slipped to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United last weekend.
- They suffered another setback when Bukayo Saka injured himself in the warm-up on Saturday and was ruled out of the match against Leeds.
- However, Mikel Arteta’s men responded well in adversity and cruised to victory thanks to goals from Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and a Karl Darlow own goal.
- Arsenal are now seven points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the table, with both of their rivals in action on Sunday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks