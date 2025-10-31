Arsenal manager provides injury update on three key players
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke to return from injury soon, potentially after the international break.
- Gabriel Martinelli will miss Arsenal's upcoming Premier League match against Burnley, while William Saliba is a doubt.
- Arteta criticised football's rulemakers for potentially ignoring player welfare and supporter concerns when scheduling fixtures, highlighting Crystal Palace's congested Carabao Cup quarter-final schedule.
- He warned that neglecting player welfare could lead to serious issues, referencing previous suggestions of potential player strikes over fixture overload.
- Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League by four points with a six-match clean sheet run, are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor.