Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal star ruled out for ‘weeks’ after picking up injury on international duty

Mikel Arteta will be without star defender Gabriel for ‘weeks’ due to an injury he picked up on international duty
Mikel Arteta will be without star defender Gabriel for ‘weeks’ due to an injury he picked up on international duty (Getty Images)
  • Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to be out for “weeks” due to a thigh injury, potentially until after Christmas.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the centre-back's absence, which comes as a major blow to the Premier League leaders.
  • The injury, which was sustained while on international duty with Brazil means Gabriel will miss crucial upcoming fixtures, including London derbies against Tottenham and Chelsea, and a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.
  • Gabriel has been a key component of Arsenal's defence, playing in all 11 Premier League games this season and contributing to their record of only five goals conceded.
  • His absence will also affect Arsenal's attacking threat from set-pieces, where he has contributed to three league goals this season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in