Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus reveals what ‘kept me believing’ during recovery from ACL injury
- Gabriel Jesus made his anticipated return for Arsenal in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday, marking his first appearance in 332 days.
- The Brazilian forward had been sidelined for 11 months due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
- Jesus revealed he experienced profound self-doubt during his lengthy layoff but says his faith in God “kept me believing” in returning stronger from his setback.
- His comeback provides a timely boost for manager Mikel Arteta, whose squad secured their sixth consecutive European win despite numerous injuries and illnesses.
- Arsenal's victory effectively guarantees their place in the knockout stages, and Jesus is expected to feature again in their upcoming match against Wolves on Saturday.