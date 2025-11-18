Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri scores in convincing England Under-21s win

Ethan Nwaneri scored for England Under-21s in their win over Slovakia on Tuesday
Ethan Nwaneri scored for England Under-21s in their win over Slovakia on Tuesday (Getty Images)
  • England's Under-21 team secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Slovakia in Presov, moving to the top of their European Championship qualifying group.
  • The win marks their fifth consecutive triumph without conceding a goal, placing the defending champions two points clear with a game in hand.
  • Stoke's on-loan Manchester City striker Divin Mubama was instrumental, netting twice to take his international tally to five goals in as many games.
  • Further goals were scored by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri and Fulham's Josh King, who found the net just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.
  • Lee Carsley's side are now in a strong position to qualify for the 2027 European Championship, which will be hosted by Albania and Serbia.
