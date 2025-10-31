Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Arsenal and Crystal Palace are in a row over Carabao Cup clash

Video Player Placeholder
Mikel Arteta demands 'consistency' from Arsenal
  • Arsenal and Crystal Palace are at odds over the scheduling of their Carabao Cup quarter-final match.
  • The fixture is currently set for 16 December, but Crystal Palace wishes to move it as they face three games in five days.
  • Palace has suggested rescheduling the match to 23 December or Christmas Eve.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes it would not be "fair" to move the game, stating clubs are aware of their competition schedules.
  • Arteta emphasised that fixture decisions should prioritise player welfare and supporters, warning against further fixture congestion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in