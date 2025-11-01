Crystal Palace set to play three games in five days if Arsenal don’t allow reschedule
- Arsenal and Crystal Palace are in disagreement over the rescheduling of their Carabao Cup quarter-final match.
- Palace seeks to move the December 16 fixture due to a congested schedule that would see them play three games in five days.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated that rescheduling would not be "fair," as clubs were aware of their competition commitments from the season's start.
- Arteta emphasised that player welfare and supporter considerations should be the guiding principles for all fixture decisions.
- Arsenal, who are currently leading the Premier League, secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.