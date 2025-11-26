Dominant Arsenal claim statement win over Bayern Munich
- Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in a Champions League encounter, establishing themselves as strong contenders to win the competition.
- The Gunners demonstrated tactical prowess, scoring their opening goal from a set piece through Jurrien Timber.
- Bayern Munich equalised with a goal from 17-year-old Lennart Karl, showcasing their quality open play approach.
- Arsenal secured their victory with further goals from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, capitalising on defensive errors from Bayern.
- The win maintains Arsenal's perfect Champions League record and underscores their current dominance in both set-piece and open-play situation.