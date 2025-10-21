Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal forward ends goal drought in rampant Gunners victory

Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0
Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 (Getty Images)
  • Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium.
  • The Gunners scored four goals in a rapid 13-minute spell, showcasing a "rampant and expansive" style of play.
  • Viktor Gyokeres ended an eight-game goal drought with a crucial double, alongside goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli.
  • Arsenal demonstrated their set-piece strength, with Declan Rice's deliveries leading to goals, and Gabriel Martinelli continued his impressive scoring run in the competition.
  • This "statement result" marks a 100 percent start for Arsenal in the Champions League, positioning them as a serious force in the competition.
