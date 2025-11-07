Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal boss reacts to Gunners star being dropped by Thomas Tuchel

Mikel Arteta gave his thoughts on Myles Lewis-Skelly missing out on the latest England squad
Mikel Arteta gave his thoughts on Myles Lewis-Skelly missing out on the latest England squad (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mikel Arteta commented on the omission of 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly from Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad for November, stating the club will support him.
  • Lewis-Skelly had been part of four successive England squads prior to being dropped for the upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Albania.
  • Arteta provided an injury update, confirming Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, and Noni Madueke are currently out of action.
  • He suggested that some injured players could be in a strong position to feature in the North London derby against Tottenham on 23 November, after the international break.
  • Arteta also praised former Arsenal player Granit Xhaka ahead of their match against Sunderland, acknowledging his significant impact at his new club.
