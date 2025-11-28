Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool’s ‘drop in standards’ during nightmare run

Pressure? There's always pressure! - Slot acknowledges Liverpool's downfall
  • Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a week to save his job following the club's recent poor form.
  • Liverpool have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions, just six months after winning the Premier League title.
  • Carragher stated that Slot must secure at least seven points from the upcoming three matches against West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds.
  • The former Liverpool defender slammed the team’s “drop in standards” and warned that anything less than seven points would make Slot's position “untenable”.
  • Despite the speculation, Slot remains defiant, vowing to 'fight on' and improve the team's performance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in