Arne Slot hints at making radical changes to get Liverpool back on track
- Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is facing significant pressure after the club suffered nine defeats in their last 12 matches, marking their worst performance since the 1953-54 season.
- The squad is severely hampered by injuries and a noticeable lack of depth, despite a substantial £450 million summer outlay, with half spent on players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz who have struggled with fitness.
- The fragility of the squad was starkly evident during the 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, where Slot was unable to fill his full quota of substitutes, relying on young players and two goalkeepers.
- Key issues include Joe Gomez receiving a painkilling injection, Wataru Endo seemingly not being trusted for prominent roles, the absence of a recognised right-back, and the inconsistent form from central defender Ibrahima Konate.
- Slot has hinted that he could make radical changes in upcoming matches to try and turn Liverpool’s fortunes around.