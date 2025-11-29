Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arne Slot hints at making radical changes to get Liverpool back on track

Arne Slot has seen his Liverpool side lose nine of their last 12 matches
Arne Slot has seen his Liverpool side lose nine of their last 12 matches (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
  • Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is facing significant pressure after the club suffered nine defeats in their last 12 matches, marking their worst performance since the 1953-54 season.
  • The squad is severely hampered by injuries and a noticeable lack of depth, despite a substantial £450 million summer outlay, with half spent on players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz who have struggled with fitness.
  • The fragility of the squad was starkly evident during the 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, where Slot was unable to fill his full quota of substitutes, relying on young players and two goalkeepers.
  • Key issues include Joe Gomez receiving a painkilling injection, Wataru Endo seemingly not being trusted for prominent roles, the absence of a recognised right-back, and the inconsistent form from central defender Ibrahima Konate.
  • Slot has hinted that he could make radical changes in upcoming matches to try and turn Liverpool’s fortunes around.
