Liverpool boss opens up on next steps for Mohamed Salah after recent outburst
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot indicated that Mohamed Salah should initiate efforts to repair their relationship, following the Egyptian’s public comments about feeling thrown under the bus by the club.
- Salah was not included in Liverpool's travelling squad for the match against Inter Milan after stating he no longer had a relationship with Slot, having been benched for three consecutive games.
- Despite the controversy and Salah's absence, Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring the winning penalty.
- Slot deflected questions regarding the dispute, choosing instead to highlight the team's strong performance and the contributions of players like Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.
- Captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged the difficult situation but maintained that discussions between Salah and the club would remain private, suggesting a path for reconciliation.