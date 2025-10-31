Arne Slot outlines key reason for Liverpool’s poor form
- Arne Slot believes Liverpool's recent slump, which includes losing six of their last seven games, is primarily due to injuries, an analysis his employers reportedly agree with.
- Slot is currently enduring the worst run of his career, with Liverpool suffering four consecutive Premier League defeats and being eliminated from the Carabao Cup.
- He argues that despite accusations of making excuses, the team's poor results are not due to conceding too many chances but rather their inability to convert the opportunities they create.
- Slot sees no reason to change his attacking style of play, asserting that the team's issue lies in not scoring enough goals rather than being defensively vulnerable.
- He remains confident in Liverpool's strategy and the quality of their squad, advocating for a smaller roster of 20-21 fit players.