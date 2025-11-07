Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arne Slot highlights exactly what Florian Wirtz needs to succeed at Liverpool

Arne Slot has pinpointed how Liverpool can unlock Florian Wirtz’s potential
Arne Slot has pinpointed how Liverpool can unlock Florian Wirtz’s potential (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes Florian Wirtz's full potential will be unlocked by granting him creative freedom in the final third.
  • Wirtz demonstrated this approach by excelling from a wide-left position during Liverpool's Champions League victory over Real Madrid.
  • Slot emphasised Wirtz's versatility, stating he can play various attacking roles and should be positioned to create chances around the 18-yard box.
  • Liverpool are set to face Manchester City this Sunday, with Slot aiming to maintain momentum after securing back-to-back wins.
  • Despite being behind league leaders Arsenal, Slot's primary focus remains on internal improvements, consistency, and player fitness rather than the title race.
