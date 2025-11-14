Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Messi stars as Argentina stroll to victory against Angola in historic friendly

Lionel Messi dreams of returning to Barcelona
  • Argentina ended their 2025 campaign by beating Angola 2-0 in Luanda.
  • The game was played to celebrate the African nation’s 50th anniversary of its independence from Portugal.
  • Despite a strong line-up, Lionel Scaloni's side were not always at their most fluent, yet moments of quality from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez proved enough to settle the game.
  • Martinez opened the scoring just before half time, finishing from a tight angle after a precise pass from Messi.
  • Messi doubled Argentina’s lead eight minutes from time, with Martinez returning the favour to assist the Inter Miami forward, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

