Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The banned substance that can be transferred via sweat

The Conversation Original report by Tom Bassindale
Ostarine was created as a safer alternative to traditional steroids
Ostarine was created as a safer alternative to traditional steroids (Getty/iStock)
  • Ostarine, a drug developed by James Dalton to help cancer patients rebuild muscle, has become a highly contentious substance in elite sport.
  • Despite its medical potential as a safer alternative to steroids, no selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) like Ostarine has received clinical approval due to concerns about side effects such as liver damage.
  • After its chemical structure became public, Ostarine was illegally manufactured and sold as a sports supplement, leading the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to ban it in 2008.
  • Ostarine is now the most frequently detected SARM in athlete samples, posing a significant challenge due to strict liability rules where athletes are responsible for any banned substance, even from unintentional contamination or transfer via sweat.
  • James Dalton is now actively involved in funding research to help anti-doping authorities distinguish between deliberate doping and accidental exposure, aiming to protect innocent athletes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in