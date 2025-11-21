Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua aims dig at Tyson Fury ahead of Jake Paul showdown

Anthony Joshua took aim at Tyson Fury on Friday
Anthony Joshua took aim at Tyson Fury on Friday (Getty Images for Netflix)
  • Anthony Joshua aimed a dig at Tyson Fury during the launch press conference for his fight with Jake Paul.
  • Joshua is due to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on 19 December, and claimed the American’s “mentality is better than Tyson Fury”.
  • Joshua branded Paul “a conqueror” and gave respect to his rival for taking the fight with him.
  • The two-time heavyweight champion Joshua has been heavily linked with a fight against Fury in 2026.
  • However, Paul claimed he will face Fury instead after he beats Joshua next month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in