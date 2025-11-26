Anthony Joshua warned he should avoid Tyson Fury and retire if he ‘looks bad’ against Jake Paul
- Anthony Joshua is set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight fight in Miami on 19 December.
- Joshua has been heavily linked with a fight against Tyson Fury in 2026, but Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, feels Joshua should forget about that fight and retire if he “looks bad” against Paul.
- The bout between Joshua and Paul is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with standard 10oz gloves and knockouts permitted, and Joshua must weigh no more than 245lbs.
- This fight marks Paul's biggest challenge yet, while Joshua's last fight was a defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
- Despite the upcoming match, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn continues to discuss a potential future all-British clash between Joshua and Fury.