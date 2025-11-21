Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua joins forces with Oleksandr Usyk’s team for Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, respectively (nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, respectively (nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Anthony Joshua will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight boxing match on 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center, streaming live on Netflix.
  • Joshua announced he will change trainers again for this bout, moving away from Ben Davison and training with Oleksandr Usyk’s team in Spain, with an individual named "Igor" expected to be his head coach.
  • Joshua was beaten twice by Usyk in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but will now be taking advice from the Ukrainian’s team when he steps in the ring with Paul.
  • Joshua stated he took 12 months out of the sport to realign his vision and consolidate businesses, making this his return to the ring after a 15-month absence.
  • Jake Paul expressed confidence in winning, predicting a "fourth or fifth-round knockout" and acknowledging Joshua as one of the best heavyweights, but believing he can avoid Joshua's power.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in