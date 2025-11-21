Anthony Joshua joins forces with Oleksandr Usyk’s team for Jake Paul fight
- Anthony Joshua will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight boxing match on 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center, streaming live on Netflix.
- Joshua announced he will change trainers again for this bout, moving away from Ben Davison and training with Oleksandr Usyk’s team in Spain, with an individual named "Igor" expected to be his head coach.
- Joshua was beaten twice by Usyk in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but will now be taking advice from the Ukrainian’s team when he steps in the ring with Paul.
- Joshua stated he took 12 months out of the sport to realign his vision and consolidate businesses, making this his return to the ring after a 15-month absence.
- Jake Paul expressed confidence in winning, predicting a "fourth or fifth-round knockout" and acknowledging Joshua as one of the best heavyweights, but believing he can avoid Joshua's power.