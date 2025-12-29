Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua rescued from wreckage by bystanders after fatal Nigeria crash

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, 29 December 2025.
  • The 36-year-old heavyweight boxer was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
  • Footage captured by bystanders shows Joshua wincing in pain as he was helped out of the damaged vehicle.
  • Authorities confirmed that two people died as a result of the collision.
  • Local media reported that Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, but is said to be 'fine'.
