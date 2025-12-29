Anthony Joshua rescued from wreckage by bystanders after fatal Nigeria crash
- Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, 29 December 2025.
- The 36-year-old heavyweight boxer was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it reportedly collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.
- Footage captured by bystanders shows Joshua wincing in pain as he was helped out of the damaged vehicle.
- Authorities confirmed that two people died as a result of the collision.
- Local media reported that Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, but is said to be 'fine'.