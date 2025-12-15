Anthony Joshua sends knockout warning to ‘deluded’ Jake Paul
- Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December, a match that has attracted considerable criticism from boxing purists.
- Joshua, a twice unified heavyweight champion, sees himself as "saving boxing" and anticipates an early knockout victory, dismissing concerns for Paul's wellbeing, who he claims is “deluded”.
- The British boxer highlighted Paul's capacity to draw new viewers to the sport, referencing the record-breaking audience for Paul's previous Netflix bout against Mike Tyson last year.
- The event guarantees each fighter a $50 million prize purse and will be streamed live on Netflix, marking only the second boxing event for the platform.
- Looking ahead, Joshua expressed a desire to potentially face Tyson Fury, though he remains wary given previous failed attempts to arrange the fight.