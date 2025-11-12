Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boxing legend set to return to the ring after 14-month hiatus

Jake Paul storms of Piers Morgan interview in heated clash
  • Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to end his 14-month ring hiatus with a fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
  • The bout is rumoured to be close to finalisation for December in Miami, following intensified speculation.
  • Joshua's last fight was a fifth-round stoppage defeat to British rival Daniel Dubois last September.
  • Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a 'tune-up fight' is on the cards for Joshua this year, with a decision needed this week.
  • Hearn stated the purpose of the potential fight is for Joshua to regain momentum, rather than for ticket sales or significant financial gain.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in