Boxing legend set to return to the ring after 14-month hiatus
- Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to end his 14-month ring hiatus with a fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
- The bout is rumoured to be close to finalisation for December in Miami, following intensified speculation.
- Joshua's last fight was a fifth-round stoppage defeat to British rival Daniel Dubois last September.
- Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a 'tune-up fight' is on the cards for Joshua this year, with a decision needed this week.
- Hearn stated the purpose of the potential fight is for Joshua to regain momentum, rather than for ticket sales or significant financial gain.