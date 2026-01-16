Anthony Joshua having ‘mental strength therapy’ after friends die in crash
- Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym following a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.
- The incident on 29 December claimed the lives of his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and trainer, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.
- Joshua sustained injuries in the collision but was released from hospital two days later to recuperate at home.
- He posted Snapchat videos of himself working out, captioning one clip 'mental strength therapy'.
- Promoter Eddie Hearn earlier said that Joshua will need time to heal physically, mentally, and emotionally before making a decision on his boxing future.