Anthony Joshua having ‘mental strength therapy’ after friends die in crash

Related: Anthony Joshua's speech about death resurfaces after car crash in Nigeria
  • Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym following a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.
  • The incident on 29 December claimed the lives of his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and trainer, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.
  • Joshua sustained injuries in the collision but was released from hospital two days later to recuperate at home.
  • He posted Snapchat videos of himself working out, captioning one clip 'mental strength therapy'.
  • Promoter Eddie Hearn earlier said that Joshua will need time to heal physically, mentally, and emotionally before making a decision on his boxing future.
In full

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in