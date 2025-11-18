Andy Robertson pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after World Cup qualification
- Scotland captain Andy Robertson revealed that his late former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota inspired his push to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
- Scotland secured a direct route to the USA, Canada, and Mexico by achieving a dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park.
- Late goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean sealed the win, which Robertson described as "one of the greatest nights of my life".
- Robertson shared that he and Jota, who passed away earlier this year, had often discussed their shared desire to play in a World Cup after both missed out on Qatar 2022.
- He expressed that he couldn't get Jota out of his head on the day of the match and believed his friend would be "somewhere smiling over me tonight".