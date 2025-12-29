Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andy Carroll set to appear in court on Tuesday on non-molestation order charge

Andy Carroll is due to appear in court on Tuesday
Andy Carroll is due to appear in court on Tuesday (PA Wire)
  • Former England international footballer Andy Carroll has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order.
  • Carroll, who previously played for clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle, was arrested in April for an alleged offence that occurred in March.
  • He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 4 February, following an adjournment from an earlier scheduled date.
  • A non-molestation order is a UK court injunction typically issued to prevent an individual from contacting another person.
  • Breaching this type of order can lead to penalties ranging from a fine to a maximum of five years in prison.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in