Ana De Armas becomes latest celebrity to snub Martin Brundle’s famous grid walk interview

Ana de Armas becomes latest celebrity to reject Martin Brundle's grid walk chat
  • Ana de Armas appeared to decline an interview request from Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle during his famous grid walk at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
  • Brundle, a former Formula 1 driver, approached the James Bond actor on the grid before the race, but she smiled and walked away.
  • Brundle's eccentric grid walk interviews with drivers, team principals, and VIPs are a long-standing feature of motorsport coverage.
  • This incident follows a similar interaction in 2023 when Cara Delevingne appeared to snub Brundle at the British Grand Prix.
  • According to Brundle, Formula 1 has a rule requiring celebrities to dismiss their bodyguards before the start of races.
