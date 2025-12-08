Ana De Armas becomes latest celebrity to snub Martin Brundle’s famous grid walk interview
- Ana de Armas appeared to decline an interview request from Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle during his famous grid walk at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
- Brundle, a former Formula 1 driver, approached the James Bond actor on the grid before the race, but she smiled and walked away.
- Brundle's eccentric grid walk interviews with drivers, team principals, and VIPs are a long-standing feature of motorsport coverage.
- This incident follows a similar interaction in 2023 when Cara Delevingne appeared to snub Brundle at the British Grand Prix.
- According to Brundle, Formula 1 has a rule requiring celebrities to dismiss their bodyguards before the start of races.