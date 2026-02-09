The music copyright issue engulfing the 2026 Winter Olympics
- American figure skater Amber Glenn is embroiled in a music copyright dispute after Canadian artist Seb McKinnon objected to the unauthorised use of his song The Return in her Olympic free skate routine.
- McKinnon, who records as CLANN, stated that his label agreement requires his personal permission for licensing his music, which was broadcast globally during the Olympics.
- This incident marks the second controversy for Glenn at the Milan Cortina Games, following social media threats she received for her comments on LGBTQ+ rights.
- Glenn, an outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activist, revealed she faced backlash after stating in a pre-Olympics press conference that the queer community was enduring a 'hard time' under President Donald Trump.
- Music copyright in figure skating has become increasingly complex since rules were relaxed in 2014 to allow modern music, leading to artists demanding compensation and previous disputes, such as at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
