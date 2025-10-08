UEFA chief hits out at games played abroad
- UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned that relocating football matches away from their traditional community foundations risks "breaking" the sport.
- Despite this, European football's governing body reluctantly approved one LaLiga and one Serie A fixture to be played overseas this season, citing ongoing legal uncertainties.
- Proposed matches include Villarreal versus Barcelona in Miami and AC Milan versus Como in Perth, Australia, pending final approval from host confederations.
- Ceferin emphasised that football is integral to communities and stressed the importance of unity and inclusion, reiterating UEFA's opposition to a closed Super League.
- The decision follows a settlement in April 2024 regarding FIFA's 2018 regulations on staging matches overseas, which opened the door for such fixtures while a new framework is discussed.