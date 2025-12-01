Three-time Ballon d’Or winner suffers broken leg in training
- Spain's three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Aitana Bonmati, has suffered a fractured fibula during a training session.
- The Barcelona midfielder sustained the injury on Sunday after an awkward landing at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas.
- Bonmati has been ruled out of Spain's crucial Nations League final second leg against Germany, a significant blow for the reigning world champions.
- She will return to Barcelona to begin her rehabilitation, leaving her club to manage without their star player.
- This injury follows Bonmati becoming the first player to win the women's Ballon d'Or three times, after a successful season with Barcelona and leading Spain to the Euro 2025 final.