Afghanistan cricket rocked by deaths of three players in military strikes
- Afghanistan's cricket team has withdrawn from an upcoming Twenty20 international tri-series in Pakistan.
- The decision follows the deaths of three local cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, attributed to military strikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province.
- The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the players died after returning home to the Urgun district from a friendly match in Sharana.
- Both the International Cricket Council and India's cricket board condemned the violence, expressing deep sadness and solidarity with the ACB and the victims' families.
- The incident occurs amidst ongoing fierce fighting and peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following Pakistani airstrikes and demands for Kabul to control militants.