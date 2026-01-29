Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senegal boss fined £72k after Afcon final mayhem

Senegal manager Pape Thiaw calls for his players to leave the pitch after a penalty is awarded to Morocco
Senegal manager Pape Thiaw calls for his players to leave the pitch after a penalty is awarded to Morocco (REUTERS)
  • Senegal manager Pape Thiaw has been suspended for five games and fined $100,000 (£72,000) by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for unsporting conduct during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
  • Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch late in the match after a controversial goal disallowance, leading to a 14-minute delay before Senegal went on to win.
  • Senegal's federation was fined $615,000, and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received two-game suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.
  • CAF dismissed Morocco's bid to have the match result overturned following the disruption caused by Senegal's players leaving the field.
  • Hosts Morocco were also sanctioned with fines totalling $315,000 for issues including ball boy conduct and supporter laser use, with players Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari receiving suspensions for unsporting behaviour.
